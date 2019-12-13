Rangers assistant manager McAllister says Gerrard will be judged only on trophies

Gary McAllister admits Steven Gerrard can not live on his past glories and must deliver some silverware to the Ibrox trophy room to be considered a Rangers success.

The Light Blues boss has been rewarded for leading the club into the last 32 of the Europa League with a new two-year contract extension that now ties him to the Glasgow giants until 2024.

The former Champions League-winning Liverpool skipper enjoyed a glittering career as a player but Gerrard has yet to get his hands on a major prize since turning to management.

His first season in Scotland saw him finish empty-handed and his trophy wait continues after seeing Gers edged out in last weekend’s Betfred Cup final by Celtic.

However, Gerrard insisted earlier this week he is determined to hang about at Ibrox to finish the job he started 18 months ago and his assistant McAllister admits the success of that project will only be measured in titles.

McAllister – who along with the rest of Gerrard’s back-room team have also agreed new deals – said: “Steven’s definitely grown into the job. He’s come into a club with high expectations but he’s lived with that his entire career, so I knew that was something he’d cope with.

“But it’s still new to him. As a back-room team of five or six plus all the physio staff, I think it’s moving on pretty well.

“Progress has been seen.

“I see two different people now. I knew Steven Gerrard the player as a team-mate. Now I see Steven Gerrard the manager and those two never cross over. That’s something he’s aware of.

“He knows he cannot rely on an amazing playing career. He’s gone into a different field but has thrown himself right into it.

“He’s very, very enthusiastic along with the rest of us.

“How far away is real success? I’d love to give you a good answer on that.

“What I can assure you is we’re just working as hard as we can every day to get to that point because nothing has been achieved yet.

“There has been progress but ultimately a club like this is gauged on winning trophies and that is the target.”

However, both McAllister and Gerrard think they have gone some way to repairing the damage done to the club’s reputation by its infamous financial collapse with their march to the knock-out stages.

They could not land a potential February showdown with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Ajax or Inter Milan when the draw is made on Monday.

“Arriving here, one of the main jobs was to try and get some respect back for this club,” said McAllister. “The kudos of doing well in the European campaigns, getting to where we got last season and going one better this term adds to that.

“The most important thing is that the players have shown belief having gone to places like Villarreal, Porto and Feyenoord over the last 18 months and shown an ability to play under pressure.

“We’ve got through a group that people didn’t think we’d get through. Some might say it’s a free ride but once you get to this stage you’re looking for a positive draw on Monday, because you just don’t know what can happen. Opponents will find it difficult coming to Ibrox.

“We’d like a favourable draw. There are teams we’d like to avoid but if we do get drawn against them then the prestige of those games will be pretty special under the lights at Ibrox.”