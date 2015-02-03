Rangers, Celtic secure late deadline day deals
Premier League club Newcastle United loaned five players to Scottish Championship side Rangers on Monday, while the latter's archrivals Celtic picked up two Dundee United players.
Forwards Haris Vuckic, midfielders Shane Ferguson and Gael Bigirimana, and defenders Kevin Mbabu and Remie Streete have all moved to Rangers on a temporary basis.
Vuckic and Ferguson are arguably the most high-profile moves, with both men having gained international experience with Slovenia and Northern Ireland respectively.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley also has a stake in Rangers and it was recently reported the businessman had provided the financially-stricken club with a loan.
Meanwhile, Celtic announced they have secured midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United.
Armstrong has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the 22-year-old having scored six goals in 20 matches for Dundee United this season.
Mackay-Steven, 24, agreed to a four-and-a-half year contract after five goals in 21 games this term.
