Rangers held by Hamilton on Scottish Premiership return

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Hamilton Academical as they made their return to the Scottish Pemiership at Ibrox.

After four seasons out of the top-flight, Mark Warburton's men were stunned as Ali Crawford gave Hamilton - pre-season favourites for relegation - a first-half lead.

Martyn Waghorn scored an equaliser after the break, but Rangers will rue their failure to find a victory that would have put early pressure on rivals Celtic, who face a tricky trip to Hearts on Sunday.

The hosts had the ball in the net almost immediately, but Kenny Miller's tap-in was disallowed after Waghorn had dribbled out of play before setting up the opportunity.

And it was the visitors who took a shock lead after half an hour, as a cross from the left eventually found its way to Crawford, who curled a magnificent finish past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and into the top corner.

Waghorn struck a 20-yard free-kick against the post as Rangers ended a frustrating first-half behind.

They were level on 62 minutes, though, when a magnificent pass from substitute Harry Forrester released Waghorn and the striker converted with a with a first-time, left-footed finish.

Foderingham got down to make a vital save to prevent Hamilton re-taking the lead through former Celtic midfielder Massimo Donati's header, while the lively Forrester drove an effort wide at the other end.

But Rangers were unable to find a winner, with concern as Waghorn limped off with a hamstring injury in the closing stages which left them playing with 10 men having already used all of their substitutes.