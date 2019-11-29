Rangers hopeful over Defoe

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident that Jermain Defoe will be fit for the visit of Hearts on Sunday.

The veteran striker missed the 2-2 Europa League draw with Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Thursday night with a knock.

Gerrard declared no major fitness problems ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett comes back into contention following seven weeks out with a knee injury.

Peter Haring underwent fresh surgery on his groin problem two weeks ago and is working on his rehab.

John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) are also fighting to get back to fitness.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Whelan, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Mulraney, Wighton, Walker, White, Naismith, Damour, Doyle.