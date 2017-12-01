Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralph Rangnick has rejected talk of Timo Werner joining Real Madrid either in January or in the close-season.

Werner has been one of the stars of Leipzig's rapid rise to Bundesliga prominence, scoring 28 goals in 42 league appearances since joining from Stuttgart in June last year.

LaLiga and Champions League holders Madrid have been linked with a move for Werner, though reports have suggested they are ready to pull the plug on a transfer because of an ear problem that forced him off due to dizziness in Leipzig's Champions League clash with Besiktas in September.

But Rangnick said: "In winter nor in summer: We will keep Timo Werner with us. We are in intensive talks with his advisor."

Of the reports in the Spanish press of Madrid's interest, Rangnick added: "These are things I do not take seriously."

Werner has a contract with Leipzig until 2020.

Leipzig visit Hoffenheim on Saturday as they bid to at least maintain their three-point gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.