Ranieri and Leicester out to avoid relegation

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reiterated the aim for this season is for the Premier League champions to avoid relegation.

As funny as it may sound to some, that is the goal for Ranieri and his side, almost three months on from their Premier League triumph - one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Leicester emerged from the clutches of relegation in 2014-15 to the summit of England's top flight in the space of 12 months, having been ranked 5000-1 outsiders for the title last term, but Ranieri insisted that is firmly in the past following Saturday's season-opening 2-1 defeat at newly-promoted Hull City.

"When I say '40 points', a lot of people are laughing but it is true," Ranieri said.

"I think we forget... champions or not champions, we know very well last season was something special. Now we are back with feet on the ground and we have to work hard.

"Last season, we made something unforgettable, unbelievable and everything was perfect. But football is not perfect."

Leicester will bid to kick-start their title defence at home to Arsenal on Saturday.