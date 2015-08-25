Ranieri backs Vardy for England

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has thrown his support behind England hopeful Jamie Vardy, claiming the forward can be a "warrior" for Roy Hodgson's side.

Vardy earned his first international cap in June and the Leicester striker is in line to add to his solitary cap when Hodgson names his squad for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Switzerland and San Marino on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Vardy has a goal to his name after three Premier League appearances this season and Ranieri believes the late bloomer can make an impact on the international stage.

"Jamie is positive, he is a warrior, every ball could be the best ball," said Ranieri.

"He never gives up and I love this kind of player.

"Anything can happen, Jamie attacks and breaks the line all the time and it's very good for us.

"When some international coaches call my players up it means we're doing a good job. I don't speak about my players with national team managers because it's not right but if someone wants to ask me, I'm open."