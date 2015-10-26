Ranieri dismisses Vardy to Real Madrid 'speculation'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has joked he is ready for bids to come in from bigger clubs for Jamie Vardy but stated the England man would not leave in January.

Vardy has been Leicester's standout performer in the Premier League this term, scoring 10 goals in as many games - including a current run of netting in seven consecutive matches - to help Ranieri's side to fifth in the table.

Reports in Spain linked former non-League player Vardy with a move to Real Madrid on Monday but Ranieri dismissed the "speculation" and stated the 28-year-old should continue his development with Leicester.

"No, he will stay with us. Nobody goes in January. Not Riyad [Mahrez], not him, not [Jeffrey] Schlupp, nobody," he told reporters.

"We don't sell him, he's very happy here and it's too early to speak about it.

"I hope he can continue to grow again. If he can continue this way it would be fantastic.

"We are waiting for the bigger clubs, but this is only speculation."

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to Hull City in the League Cup, Ranieri also confirmed he will continue to rotate his squad and that Vardy would be rested.

"Jamie Vardy will come with us but he won't play," the Italian added.

"I have a very good group and they deserve to play. I change everybody more or less.

"I would like to go through, I know very well Hull City is a difficult match. Second in the [Championship], in 2014 they arrived in the FA Cup final.

"It will be a good match and we want to win but against [us] will be a very good team.

"It is good feeling between us and fans and we want to continue to improve - only with a victory can you improve.

"I respect Hull and Steve [Bruce] and we are very focused on this match."