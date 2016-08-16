Ranieri: Drinkwater can claim England spot

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Drinkwater can make his way into the England squad if he performs well in the Champions League.

Drinkwater was a key figure in Leicester's Premier League-winning side from last season, missing just three games as they shocked the footballing world.

However, he was overlooked by then-England boss Roy Hodgson for the side's Euro 2016 campaign, who elected to choose Jack Wilshere instead.

However, Ranieri believes playing among Europe's best in the Champions League will improve Drinkwater's chances of entering the national team set-up.

"Danny is a fantastic midfielder. He can now show his quality in the Champions League, I'm very happy with him," the Italian said.

"The biggest difference from Latin players to English players is this, maybe the Latin players slow down, are very disappointed and don't react immediately, the English players after one hour say 'come on, react' and they react.

"I think if the player has a very good Champions League then maybe. Maybe he has a good chance. That would be a very good show against the best teams in Europe."