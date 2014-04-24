Ranieri focused on securing second place

The Italian has guided the club to the brink of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in Monaco's first season back in the top flight, but reports have suggested that he may be replaced in 2014-15.

Zinedine Zidane has been touted as a potential replacement for Ranieri, but the 62-year-old is concentrating on finishing the campaign strongly as runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain.

"I will stop my career when I'm tired," said Ranieri ahead of Saturday's clash with bottom side Ajaccio. "But I am pleased to lead, to be with the players, amid rumours, in the heart of the pressure.

"I like having the pressure, it is part of the job!

"There is a very good connection with the owners, there is respect, (and) I am very happy here.

"We have to be very focused on Saturday, the goal is second place and nothing is done.

"It is important to produce a great match in Ajaccio. If we win the second place, I would have fulfilled my goal.

"We made a great championship and I am very pleased with the results, but we still need to work hard."