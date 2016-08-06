Ranieri: Leicester will not do a Chelsea

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists his team will not 'do a Chelsea' and collapse following their Premier League title win.

The Blues won the league in 2014-15, but slumped to a disastrous 10th-place finish last season - winning only 12 of 38 matches - with Jose Mourinho sacked in December and Guus Hiddink seeing the club through to the end of the campaign.

Following their shock Premier League win, Ranieri's men are again being written off – the bookmakers' have them as seventh favourites to come out on top – but the Italian does not see Leicester crumbling.

"When I build something, it is never destroyed," the 64-year-old told reporters ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley.

"My philosophy is to watch your house, not other houses. It's important what happens here. My house is very clean and very clear.

"Slowly, we try to build the first floor and the second floor. The foundation is very solid.

"I don't know what happened [to Chelsea]. They were the champions.

"I spoke with my players and I said: 'I know you very well now and I want more. Forget what we achieved, I want more.'

"I am very curious what we can do now. One of my strengths is always to have the right balance, never give up. I always believe in myself and, if one man wants to do something, in the end he will achieve something."