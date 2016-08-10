Ranieri pens extended Leicester deal

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has signed a new four-year contract, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

Former Chelsea, Valencia and Juventus boss Ranieri, 64, enjoyed the crowning moment of a nomadic career last season when he masterminded Leicester's improbable title triumph in England's top flight.

Leicester begin their Premier League defence against newly promoted Hull City on Saturday and the likable Italian has confirmed his intention to stay at the King Power Stadium for the foreseeable future, with the Foxes' Champions League debut next month a particularly mouth-watering prospect.



"From the moment I talked to the owners about their vision for Leicester City, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of for a long time," Ranieri told Leicester's official website after his deal was confirmed on Wednesday:

"The energy that exists at this club – from the owners and the staff, to the players and supporters – is something very special. I am very happy and proud that I will be part of it for years to come.

"Last season, that spirit and our hard work helped us to achieve something magical. If we can continue to work hard, maintain our passion and continue to fight with all our hearts, I am sure we can continue to be successful together."

Leicester were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the Community Shield last Sunday but have largely kept their title-winning squad intact, with N'Golo Kante's departure to Chelsea the only significant loss to a group bolstered by the signings of Ahmed Musa, Nampalys Mendy, Ron-Robert Zieler, Luis Hernandez and Bartosz Kapustka.

The Foxes' vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Twelve months ago, we brought to Leicester City a man whose knowledge and experience, we felt, could lead us into the next phase of our long-term plan.

"What he would go on to help us achieve, in the time we have achieved it, has been beyond anything we could have anticipated.

"Claudio's qualities, both as a man and as a coach, have been very clear since the moment he arrived – qualities that have helped Leicester City to progress on every level. We have strong foundations from which to keep moving our club forward and I'm delighted that Claudio will continue to be part of that journey."