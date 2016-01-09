Ranieri won't rush back Vardy

Jamie Vardy will not play against Tottenham in the FA Cup, and Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is cautious about rushing him back for their Premier League clash with the same opponent three days later.

The Leicester forward underwent minor groin surgery this week for a longstanding problem.

Vardy has been in tremendous form for Leicester this season - scoring 15 goals in the league alone - but has failed to find the net in his past four appearances.

Ranieri said Vardy is back in training but still needs sufficient time to recover, and will not risk the 28-year-old against Tottenham.

"He’s OK. He trained today and he’s working with the physio. I think he should be ready for the league match [against Spurs]," he said.

"I said to my physio I don’t want to lose him for a long time. If he’s ready for the second match against Tottenham, OK. If not, Aston Villa."