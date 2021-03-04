RANKED: DStv Premiership top five assists

The fascinating race to become the DStv Premiership's top playmaker is well under way with Augustine Mulenga leading.

The AmaZulu striker currently sits top of the league charts after creating seven assists from 16 games so far this season.

Trailing Mulenga by two assists in second place, is SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, who is on five.

In third, fourth and fifth place on the charts are Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile, both on four assists each.

Here are the top five PSL Assist chart:

1) Augustine Mulenga (AmaZulu) – 7

2) Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United) - 5

3) Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates) - 4

4) Kermit Erasmus (Mamelodi Sundowns) - 4

5) Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) - 4