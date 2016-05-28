Rashford displays no longer a surprise – Smalling

England defender Chris Smalling was unsurprised by Marcus Rashford's goalscoring exploits on his international debut.

Rashford struck inside three minutes on his England debut, sending his team on their way to a 2-1 win over Australia in a friendly on Friday.

The 18-year-old Manchester United star is suddenly in contention to make the 23-man squad for Euro 2016.

Smalling, his club team-mate, said the teenager's incredible debut came as no surprise.

"We're so happy for him," he told FATV.

"No-one is surprised at him anymore. He's hit the ground running obviously with United, and tonight.

"A lot of the lads have been very impressed with him in training because he's been that threat and his finishing has been quality.

"I don't think anyone is surprised and it's great to see him keep kicking on from each stage that he's been doing this season."

Wayne Rooney added a second for England in the second half before an Eric Dier own goal at the Stadium of Light.

Defender John Stones also praised Rashford and said he was impressed by just how calm the teen forward was staying.

"I was so happy for him. I just said to the other guys there, such a young lad, to score on his debut, he took it so well," he said.

"He's just been so calm and cool about it in the change room, which for such a young lad, it's hard to get your head around. We're all over the moon for him."