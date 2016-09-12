Rashford has 'brilliant' future - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Marcus Rashford has an "absolutely brilliant" future, promising the teenager a start against Feyenoord.

Rashford came on at half-time of the Manchester derby as United fell to a 2-1 defeat to City on Saturday.

The 18-year-old is yet to start under Mourinho, but the Portuguese tactician is ready for that to change in the Europa League.

"For me the next big game is against Feyenoord and the next game he is going to play. That is the only thing I can say," Mourinho told UK newspapers.

"I trust him completely. I know his future will be absolutely brilliant. He is mainly a number nine – if you want to play him in different positions, we need to work him, we need to improve him, but his big personality is there.

"Normally, people look to the football talent but personality at his level is very important and he was showing that last season – he was showing that immediately."

Rashford scored eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions in a stunning previous campaign for United.

Mourinho lauded the teenager for his derby display, having come on with Ander Herrera at the break, replacing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard.

"Against City, I felt they had the fragility on the sides and the kid [Rashford] could give us in the second half on the sides what we didn't get with Miki and Jesse in the first half," he said.

"The kid gave us what we had needed and normally we would be here now speaking about a different result."