Rashford is here to stay - Carrick

Michael Carrick has little doubt Marcus Rashford has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United following his rise to prominence.

The 18-year-old has netted six goals from 11 appearances in all competitions since making his first-team debut in the second leg of United's Europa League round-of-32 win over Midtjylland in February.

Rashford opened the scoring with a well-taken strike in United's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final replay win over West Ham on Wednesday and Carrick has been impressed by the youngster's professional attitude.

"It is incredible. It is so good to see young lads come in, do well and take their chance," Carrick told MUTV.

"Not in his wildest dreams could he have predicted the last two or three months that he has had. He has still got his feet on his ground though.

"He keeps coming in, he does not change, he works hard, he listens, he is willing to learn and I think he has got a great chance of staying at the top for a long time.

"I do not think it is a flash in the plan, in and out. I think he is here to stay and goals like that, we will welcome more of them," Carrick said of the classy finish at Upton Park, which helped to book a semi-final against Everton on April 23.