Rashford not too young to make Euro 2016 - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal does not feel that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is too young to be selected for England at Euro 2016.

The 18-year-old has made a stunning start to his career at Old Trafford, scoring four times in three matches, including a double against Arsenal in the Premier League.

England boss Roy Hodgson revealed this week that he is not ruling out making Rashford a shock selection for his tournament squad in France.

And ahead of Sunday’s match at West Brom, Van Gaal backed Hodgson's stance by saying that age should be disregarded when assessing his youngster’s chances.

He said: "I think Mr Hodgson has answered the question and you are asking again. However, it is never too early.

"As I have said before: age is not important. Maybe you remember me saying this? Age is not important, it is quality."

The Dutchman was asked whether his ambitions for the season had changed after his team moved level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City as they sit on a run of four straight wins in all competitions.

"It is still our aim to finish in the top four," said Van Gaal. "Our aim is also to win a trophy - that would be fantastic for Manchester United and the fans.

"Of course, Manchester United has not won the Europa League but also the [last] FA Cup is many years ago so that would be fantastic also."