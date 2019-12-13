Raul Jiminez available for Wolves against Spurs and Diogo Jota set to start

Wolves are expected to revert back to the team which drew 2-2 with Brighton last weekend when they host Tottenham.

Raul Jimenez is available after being suspended for Thursday’s 4-0 Europa League win over Besiktas while Diogo Jota, who scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench, will return to the starting line up.

Morgan Gibbs-White (back) and Willy Boly (fractured leg) remain out for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Tottenham will recall their big guns for the trip.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier were all rested for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Bayern Munich, but will come back at Molineux.

Harry Winks is back in training, but Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Michel Vorm are all injured.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Vinagre, Kilman, Jonny, Bennett, Sanderson, Perry, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jordao, Jimenez, Jota, Cutrone, Campbell, Traore, Neto.

Tottenham provisional squad: Gazzaniga, Austin, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Vertonghen, Winks, Dier, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Dele, Moura, Son, Kane, Parrott.