Is Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV? Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time
Ange Postecoglou is looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since February
Fresh from a midweek clash with Frankfurt in the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Here's our guide on how to watch Wolves vs Tottenham live streams wherever you are in the world.
Wolves vs Tottenham key information
Date
Sunday, 13 April 2025
Kick-off time
2pm BST / 9am ET
Venue
Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
TV & Streaming
Watch from anywhere
Can I watch Wolves vs Tottenham in the UK?
Wolves vs Tottenham has not been selected as one of this round's televised fixtures, meaning live television coverage is not available in the UK.
If you're visiting the UK this week, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch Wolves vs Tottenham in the US
In the US, you can watch Wolves vs Tottenham on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service.
Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.
How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham from anywhere
Not going to be at home this week? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Newcastle vs Brentford. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Wolves vs Tottenham streams globally
Can I watch Wolves vs Tottenham in Canada?
Canadians can get their fix of Wolves vs Tottenham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Wolves vs Tottenham in Australia?
Wolves or Tottenham fans in Australia can watch their game on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Wolves vs Tottenham in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Wolves vs Tottenham on Sky Sport Now.
Can I watch Wolves vs Tottenham in Africa?
Depending on which country you're in, you can watch Wolves vs Tottenham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport.
For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.
