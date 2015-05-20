Ravanelli backs Juve for treble success

Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has backed the Italian champions to surprise Europe and claim a treble under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

Having already secured the Scudetto for a fourth-successive season, Juve face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday before meeting Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin next month.

Many have commented on Barca's chances of lifting three trophies this season, but Ravanelli believes his former club can go all the way and claim their first Coppa Italia since 1995 and then lift the Champions League for the third time to complete a first clean sweep for the Turin giants.

"Juve can do it," he told Tuttosport. "In this condition they can do anything, I see them playing well, so well. They have played with authority, they have heart.

"Winning is always good. After winning the Scudetto, taking the Coppa Italia would make it even easier to win the Champions League because the team would arrive in Berlin even more convinced of their ability.

"On paper Juve have no reason to be jealous of the biggest European clubs. They have the strongest goalkeeper in the world, an unbreakable defence, a midfield dream and an attack composed of elements that are phenomenal. "