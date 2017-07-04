RB Leipzig 'bored' of Keita, Forsberg speculation

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff insists the club will not entertain offers for Naby Keita or Emil Forsberg and says they are "bored" by the constant speculation around the pair.

Guinea international Keita has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a number of weeks, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly ready to spend upwards of £70million to sign the 22-year-old.

Forsberg has also been tipped to move to a more established European giant after his agent claimed that he "wants to make the next step in his career".

Mintzlaff stated last month that it would be "irresponsible" to allow one of Leipzig's best players to leave and he admits that the rumours are becoming wearisome.

Asked if Keita and Forsberg were "immune" to offers, he told Sportbuzzer: "Yes. And that topic is boring."

He added: "It's only our second Bundesliga season, our squad's still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced.

"Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It's an advantage that there's no upheaval."

Leipzig finished second to Bayern Munich in 2016-17, their first season in the Bundesliga.