RB Leipzig reach Bundesliga summit with Leverkusen scalp

RB Leipzig are flying high as Bundesliga leaders after a spirited 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Friday put them three points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Leipzig have attracted a lot of criticism for their rapid ascent through the divisions since being founded by energy drink company Red Bull in 2009, but Friday saw the promoted club reach another landmark as they soared to the top of the Bundesliga for the first time ever.

The home side got off to a flying start through Kevin Kampl's opener in the first minute, as the winger turned in Julian Brandt's low cross, but Julian Baumgartlinger's own-goal shortly after tempered Leverkusen's excitement.

Brandt was key again just before the break, brilliantly taking Hakan Calhanoglu's pass out of the air before finding the top-right corner with an emphatic strike from a tight angle, but the Turkey international could not join him on the scoresheet as he saw his 54th-minute penalty saved by Peter Gulacsi.

And Leipzig took full advantage of that let-off with 23 minutes to go, as Emil Forsberg's 25-yard effort inexplicably squirmed through Bernd Leno's hands and into the net.

But there was little the goalkeeper could do as Leipzig wrapped things up nine minutes from time – Willi Orban heading Forsberg's brilliant cross in at the back post, sending Ralph Hasenhuttl's men three points clear of Bayern Munich ahead of their Der Klassiker clash at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.