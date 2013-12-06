Reaching last 16 is France aim, says Deschamps

Deschamps' men will face Honduras in their opening game, before taking on Switzerland and Ecuador, having qualified with a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win over Ukraine in the play-offs.

And the 45-year-old, who captained France to the world title on home soil in 1998, was content with his lot, but warned against complacency, particularly in light of the fact that they were 2-0 down to Ukraine.

"It could have been more complicated, let's be honest," he said.

"We'll have our Swiss neighbours, one south American team and Honduras playing a similar style.

"People said Ukraine was a good draw and see what happened. But yes, it could have been harder."

France did not progress beyond the group stage at the last World Cup in South Africa, and Deschamps stressed that qualification for the last 16 is his side's main aim.

"First game is against Honduras, it's the most important one, winning it would put us in the best position," he added.

"No opponent is easy, we need to be ambitious but reasonable. Before and after the draw our objective is the same: round of 16."