Reading fined for pitch invasion

Reading have been fined £100,000 by the Football Association after supporters invaded the pitch during an FA Cup replay against Bradford City in March.

Fans encroached on the Madejski Stadium playing surface in the aftermath of Reading's 3-0 victory, which ensured a semi-final spot against Arsenal.

The FA took a dim view of the incident and subsequently charged the Championship club, with Reading later denying the charge.

However, the FA has hit Reading with a hefty sanction, revealing in a statement: "Reading have been fined £100,000, after a charge against the club of failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons were permitted to encroach onto the pitch area was found proven."