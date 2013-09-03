Reading hold talks with free agent Sissoko

The 28-year-old’s release from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain was announced on Monday and Nigel Adkins' side have confirmed they have already discussed a possible move with him.

Mali midfielder Sissoko has previous experience of English football thanks to a three-year stay at Liverpool between 2005 and 2008.

In a statement on their official website, the Championship side suggested that consultations may well be ongoing as they keep an eye on the emergency window opening in seven days' time.

They have already been busy in the market though, adding three new players to their squad, as they adjust to life after Premier League relegation, in the shape of Wayne Bridge, Daniel Williams and Royston Drenthe.

The mix-up has generally proved successful for Adkins' team too, as they have lost just one of their league games so far, beating Yeovil Town 1-0 and drawing 3-3 with Watford in the others.

Cardiff City have also been linked with a move for the Malian, with top-flight football on offer, while Everton have also been mooted as a possible destination.