Reading sign goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis from Sutton
By PA Staff published
Reading have announced the signing of Australian goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis on a three-year contract.
The 31-year-old joins the Royals from Sutton, having helped the U’s earn promotion to Sky Bet League Two and then finish eighth in the league last season.
Bouzanis made his professional debut on loan with Accrington and has had spells with Oldham, Carlisle, West Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City.
He is the second goalkeeper to join Reading this summer after Middlesbrough’s Joe Lumley arrived on loan earlier this month.
Royals manager Paul Ince told the club website: “Dean is a goalkeeper who I know will put his body on the line and throw everything into keeping the ball out of the net for this football club.
“He becomes part of what is now a solid-looking goalkeeping department, led by the hugely experienced Tony Warner, and I am confident he will be a real asset to the club this season and beyond.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.