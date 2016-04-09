Real Betis 1 Levante 0: Ruben Castro heads in a late winner

A late header from Ruben Castro gave Real Betis a vital victory over fellow relegation-threatened side Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

The game appeared headed for a scoreless stalemate but a 17th goal of the season from Castro inspired Betis to a home victory at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Second-half substitute Alvaro Cejudo provided a dangerous cross from the right, giving 34-year-old Castro the chance to head in the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Levante pushed late to find an equaliser but the Betis defence held firm to snap their three-game losing streak.

The win moves them up two places into 12th in the league standings, nine points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Levante remain rooted to the bottom of the table, five points from safety.