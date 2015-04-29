Real deny transfer ban reports

Real Madrid have denied that they are set to be served with a transfer ban by FIFA over their activity at youth level.

Reports on Tuesday had claimed that Real and city rivals Atletico Madrid were both in FIFA's sights as football's governing body continues a clamp-down on practises employed to sign up-and-coming talent.

Barcelona are currently serving an embargo for similar offences and will be unable to sign any players until next year.

Official response is yet to come from Vicente Calderon, but Real chiefs do not expect any punishment to land on their doorstep, claiming in a statement:

"The club would like to state the following:

"1. That said information is completely false, as demonstrated by the fact that the Spanish Football Federation has spoken to different media outlets to refute the claims that Real Madrid is implicated in any kind of irregular activity when it comes to signing minors.

"2. Real Madrid reiterates that the club has always scrupulously adhered to the FIFA regulations, as was explained in detail in the official announcement dated 26 January 2015.

"3. Real Madrid is once again saddened by these reports, some of which are intended to cause harm, the only aim of which are to implicate the club in supposed infractions that have not been committed.

"4. At the same time, it is surprising that certain media outlets insist on connecting the latest signings with a hypothetical sanction, as there is no relationship between the signing of players and their subsequent inscription, which is what FIFA prohibits.

"5. Real Madrid reiterates once again its absolute commitment to the defence, protection and the correct and healthy development of minors, which take precedence over sporting interests and, as a consequence, confirms its total support of these FIFA regulations and the club's adherence to them."