Real hit back at Platini over Ballon d'Or claims

The UEFA president is quoted as saying he would like to see a member of Germany's World Cup-winning squad receive the prize, ruling out the likes of four-time winner Lionel Messi and current holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

And Real have leapt to the defence of their star forward, urging Platini to remain impartial when it comes to such matters.

A statement from the club read: "In response to the comments made by the president of UEFA, Michel Platini, concerning the winner of the Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid C. F. would like to outline:

"Firstly, its surprise at the repeated comments regarding his personal preferences over the choice of the winner of the Ballon d'Or, particularly given that he is the head of European football's principal body, where our understanding is that the strictest impartiality should prevail.

"Secondly, the Ballon d'Or is an individual rather than collective prize which is awarded annually to the best player in the world, and we believe that, in order to maintain its prestige, those who participate in the vote should take into account exclusively the individual professional achievements of the players.

"Finally, we believe that Cristiano Ronaldo has without doubt had his best ever professional year individually, and has claimed the Champions League, the Golden Shoe and the record for the highest goalscorer in an edition of the Champions League, as well as the Copa del Rey and the top-scorer award in La Liga. In the current season, he has won the European Super Cup, scoring both goals in the match, and is achieving spectacular figures such as his 20 goals in the first 12 matchdays of La Liga, which confirm his great moment of form and ensure that, more than ever, he is deserving of the Ballon d'Or."

Ronaldo's next opportunity to shine will come on Saturday when Real face Malaga in La Liga. Victory for Carlo Ancelotti's men would set a new club record of 16 consecutive wins.