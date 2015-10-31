Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 1: Ronaldo on target in routine win

Real Madrid kept their grip on top spot in La Liga as Crstiano Ronaldo scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Las Palmas.

The promoted side were put to the sword immediately as Rafa Benitez's side opened up a two-goal lead inside 14 minutes.

Isco opened the scoring after some good work from Casemiro, while Ronaldo headed home a cross from Marcelo.

Las Palmas briefly got back into it when Hernan headed home a corner, yet Jese quickly restored Madrid's two-goal cushion with a sublime finish.

The hosts comfortably defended their lead after the break as they held on to their unbeaten status, with a stiff test against Paris Saint-Germain to come in the Champions League in midweek.

PSG were sluggish in their win over Rennes in Ligue 1 on Friday, but Madrid dominated right from the start and opened the scoring after just four minutes.

Casemiro won the ball after some sloppy build-up play from Las Palmas and set up Isco on the right side of the area, with the attacking midfielder coolly slotting home with his left foot for his first goal of the season.

Things got even worse for Las Palmas in the 14th minute. Marcelo reached Ronaldo with a superb cross from the left and the Portugal international stooped to head past the helpless Javi Varas.

Kiko Casilla was called into action when Jonathan Viera tried his luck from a narrow angle after cutting inside from the left, but the Madrid goalkeeper was equal to it.

Isco nearly doubled his tally after a quick counter-attack down the right. Jese fired in a low cross toward the former Malaga man, but he failed to beat the Las Palmas goalkeeper from close range.

The away side pulled one back five minutes before half-time. Nabil El Zhar sent in a fine corner from the right-hand side and Hernan found the net with a powerful header off the left post.

Las Palmas' joy would not last long, however, as Jese restored Madrid’s two-goal lead in the 42nd minute. The 22-year-old received the ball from Toni Kroos, went past Aythami and hit a strike into the far corner to make it 3-1.

Perhaps with an eye on Tuesday's continental clash, Real took their foot off the gas after the interval, but Ronaldo remained hungry for goals, flashing a shot wide early in the period.

Chances were at a premium as Real took a stranglehold on the game, but Ronaldo ought to have made it four in stoppage time, though Varas was quick off his line to keep the score down.