Real Madrid 3 Levante 0: Record-breaking Ronaldo leads the way

Cristiano Ronaldo became Real Madrid's standalone record goalscorer as Rafael Benitez's men cruised past Levante 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marcelo put the hosts into an early lead on Saturday and, despite Levante threatening on occasion, Ronaldo's 324th Madrid goal took him beyond Raul in the club's scoring charts and made the game safe.

Roger and Deyverson called Keylor Navas into action, but the home goalkeeper was in fine form to earn a clean sheet.

After Ronaldo went close to extending his lead over Raul, Jese eventually made it 3-0 with a superb finish from a tight angle.

Victory puts Madrid top of the league, although Villarreal can resume at the summit if they beat Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Navas was called into action after just four minutes when Roger tried his luck from a narrow angle, only for the Costa Rica international to palm his right-footed shot wide for a corner.

Danilo set up Gareth Bale with a fine pass over the top shortly after, yet the Welshman blasted his effort high and wide, while Ronaldo had a penalty shout turned down after going down under Simao's challenge.

Madrid went ahead in the 27th minute after a fine combination between Marcelo and Ronaldo.

The Brazil international won the ball off Jose Luis Morales before playing a one-two with Ronaldo, followed by a powerful finish at the near corner.

Levante nearly immediately replied via Deyverson, yet Navas pulled off a sublime reflex to keep the attacker's header out.

The away side were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal just minutes later. Toni Kroos set up Ronaldo and the 30-year-old worked the ball out of his feet before firing a superb strike into the right-hand corner to seal his place in the record books.

Levante got another chance to peg one back in the 34th minute, but Navas once more proved to be too much of an obstacle as he kept out Roger's shot after some good work from Deyverson.

The away side refused to give up and got another decent opportunity shortly after the interval. Deyverson took advantage of Marcelo's slip to collect a loose ball and set up Roger, yet the forward hesitated too long, allowing Casemiro to steal the ball with a last-ditch tackle.

Ronaldo got a chance to double his personal tally after the referee awarded Madrid a free-kick in a dangerous area following a foul on Lucas Vasquez, yet his set-piece lacked the accuracy to trouble Ruben.

Deyverson should have halved the deficit in the 70th minute when he got all the time and space he needed to unleash a shot from inside the area after a low cross from the left, but the Brazilian's shot hit Nacho before it went out for a corner.

Jese would eventually have the last say at the Bernabeu as he made it three with a stunning finish after being set up by Lucas.