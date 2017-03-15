Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson

Facing the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will hold no fear for Leicester City, said Danny Simpson following their Champions League triumph over Sevilla.

Craig Shakespeare's side provided the King Power Stadium faithful with another memorable night on Tuesday as the hosts triumphed 2-0 to progress 3-2 on aggregate, with Kasper Schmeichel saving a penalty in each leg.

Having made it through to the last eight of the competition, Premier League strugglers Leicester are in line to face one of the European game's behemoths, but Simpson reckons they will have the measure of any opponent.

He said: "They're all tough out there. Whoever we play, we'll just be confident over two games. If we perform like that, with team spirit like that and togetherness over two games, we'll believe."

What a night March 15, 2017

Shakespeare was confirmed as manager until the end of the season on Sunday and Simpson was pleased to see the long-serving coach get such lofty recognition.

"He's been here for years. He listens to us all and he's kept things simple," said the right-back.

"He's done really well and I'm happy for him and I'm glad that he's got the job."

However, the pressing matter of Leicester's top-flight survival remains at stake, with the back-to-back league wins under Shakespeare having taken them just three points above the drop zone.

Both of those triumphs were on home soil, but Leicester head to West Ham on Saturday still winless on the road in the top flight.

"I don't think we've won away from home in the league so that's something we've got to rectify," added Simpson.

"We'll enjoy this [win over Sevilla], but, like I said, we've got to get back to the training ground because it's a really important game.

"So we'll get back to the training ground and make sure we go to West Ham and take what we had here to West Ham."