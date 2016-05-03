Real Madrid can cope without Benzema - Navas

Keylor Navas is confident that Real Madrid boast enough quality to cope without Karim Benzema and Casemiro against Manchester City.

Both Benzema and Casemiro were forced to miss training on Tuesday and head coach Zinedine Zidane later confirmed that he was unwilling to risk the fitness of either in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Goalkeeper Navas admits the news is a blow but, with Cristiano Ronaldo passed fit and no other major concerns, he has no doubt that they have the weapons to overcome City and reach the final.

"We'd like to have all the players at 100 per cent, but the squad has 25 players who are prepared," he said.

"It's a difficult team, they're a great team with players who can cause problems at any moment.

"We're very well prepared. We have 25 players working hard all year and whoever goes out onto the pitch will give everything.

"We're Real Madrid - we have the right options for these games."

Navas says he has plenty of respect for City following the 0-0 draw in the first leg but concedes that reaching the final is a "responsibility" for the 10-time winners.

"I don't fear them, but I respect them. All the players know the responsibility that we have," he continued.

"There are always games where you play for important things, but the semi-final of the Champions League is a responsibility.

"We have to keep going in the same way as usual, we don't have to change. We're on a good path and we'll try to get better.

"The secret is the collective, not the individual. We have a winning mentality and we cannot change that. The important thing is to do it calmly, with a cool head.

"I have the privilege on playing at Real Madrid, which is a dream. I've never stopped dreaming, I hope this will be the beginning of many semi-finals in the future and we're going to give everything for the shirt."