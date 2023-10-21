Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti: If I'm here today it's because of Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he owes his job at the Spanish side to Sergio Ramos after the defender's epic equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final.

Ramos rose to head home from a Luka Modric corner to level the scores at 1-1 in Lisbon with Los Blancos just seconds away from defeat and Ancelotti's side went on to win the match 4-1 in extra time to claim a 10th European Cup.

It was the club's first Champions League crown since 2002 and saw Ancelotti end his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu with two trophies, after they also won the Copa del Rey.

The Italian stayed for a second season and is now into a fifth campaign as Real Madrid coach across two spells at the club.

Ramos is now at Sevilla, where he started his career, following a two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sevilla are in action against Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday and Ancelotti said: "I'd love to see [Ramos] and say hello.

"I have affection for all the players I've had, but above all I have special affection for him.

"If I'm here today it's because of Sergio Ramos. If he hadn't scored the goal in the [Champions League] final, I probably wouldn't be here.

"For that, and for everything he did for this club, everybody has a lot of affection for him."

And he added: "He'll play well for sure. Let's hope he doesn't score but if he does, he can [celebrate] however he wants!"

Asked about his own future at Madrid amid persistent links with the Brazil job, the Italian said: "As I've often said, I'm very happy at Real Madrid. I'll leave it there.

"You make it difficult for me with that question. Would I like to renew or not? I don't talk about my future."

