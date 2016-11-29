Real Madrid confirm Bale op success

Real Madrid have confirmed Gareth Bale has successfully undergone an operation on his injured ankle.

A brief club statement revealed Bale went under the knife in London on Tuesday, having suffered damage to the peroneal tendons of his right ankle in Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win at Sporting CP last week.

Reports have suggested that the Wales star could be out for up to four months.

Bale has netted seven goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season for Madrid, who top LaLiga and face arch-rivals Barcelona on Saturday.