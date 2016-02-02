Real Madrid confirm Pepe foot injury

Zinedine Zidane may have to make do without the services of Real Madrid defender Pepe, who is suffering discomfort in his foot.

Pepe has not trained with Madrid's first team since last week and was omitted from Zidane's squad for Sunday's home fixture with Espanyol.

Madrid did not miss the Portugal international much, dishing out a 6-0 thrashing.

Pepe's absence facilitated captain Sergio Ramos' return to the XI and the Spaniard will likely continue alongside Raphael Varane when Madrid travel to Granada on Sunday.

A club statement read: "After new tests carried out today on the player Pepe at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, the Real Madrid medical services have decide to continue the recovery work on the plantar fascia discomfort in his right foot over the coming days.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."