Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior racially abused by Atletico fans ahead of derby

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been targeted with sickening racist abuse by Atletico fans ahead of the Madrid derby in LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Brazilian hit back on Saturday after he was the subject of a racial slur made by one of the guests on Spanish sports show El Chiringuito earlier in the week.

The 22-year-old released a video in which he condemned racism and vowed to keep on dancing on the pitch, following a barrage of criticism for the way in which he celebrates his goals in the past week or so.

But outside the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, a large number of Atletico fans could be heard directing racist abuse at the Brazilian, with chants of 'Vinicius is a monkey' ahead of the derby.

🗣️CÁNTICOS RACISTAS CONTRA VINICIUS de cientos de aficionados del @Atleti a las puertas del Metropolitano:📢"Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono".⛔️FUERA LOS VIOLENTOS Y RACISTAS DEL FÚTBOL📹Video @chema_medina #AtletiRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/KoHSNrtd3GSeptember 18, 2022 See more

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the derby after 18 minutes and the Brazilian forward celebrated by dancing alongside Vinicius in a show of solidarity with his friend and compatriot.

Earlier on Sunday, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus celebrated his goal against Brentford by dancing like Vinicius and the Real Madrid forward has been backed by a number of high-profile Brazilians, including Pele and Neymar.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have threatened legal action against anyone racially abusing Vinicius or any of their other players.