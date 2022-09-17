Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior hits back at racists and vows: 'I won't stop dancing'

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has hit back at a racial slur on Spanish television amid criticism over his goal celebrations and insists he will not stop dancing.

The Brazilian attacker has responded on social media following a distasteful remark made by the president of Spanish football agents, Pedro Bravo, on a live broadcast by El Chiringuito.

Bravo said: " When you score a goal, if you want to dance samba, you should go to sambodrome in Brazil. You have to respect your fellow professionals and stop playing the monkey."

Following those quotes and a barrage of criticism from rival fans on social media, Vinicius has issed a heartfelt response in the form of a video on Twitter.

"As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war," he said.

"I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have this thought permanently in my head. And I have attitudes in my life that turn this philosophy into reality.

"They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a black Brazilian being successful in Europe bothers much more.

"But my will to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. Don't even try to imagine how much.

"They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it! Respect it! Or freak out. In any case, I will not stop!

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in one sentence. But none of this started yesterday.

"Weeks ago, some people started to criticise my dancing. But the dancing is not mine alone. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Lucas Paqueta, Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha... Brazilian funk singers and samba dancers, Latin reggaeton singers, black Americans.

"I come from a country where poverty is very high. Where people don't have access to education. People often don't have access to food!

"I don't usually come publicly to rebut criticism. I am criticised and do not speak. I am praised and I do not speak either. I work! A lot! On and off the field.

"I developed an app to help educate children from public schools. Without financial help from anyone! I am building a school with my name. And I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, as I am, to fight racists and xenophobes.

"I always try to be an exemplary professional and citizen. But that does not generate clicks, it does not engage in social media. So the cowards make up problems to attack me.

"The script always ends with an apology or the typical 'I was misinterpreted'. But I repeat to you, racists: I will not stop dancing. At the Sambadrome, at the Bernabeu, wherever I want!

"With love and smiles from someone who is very happy, Vini Jr."

Brazil greats Pele and Neymar have both come out in support of their compatriot, while Real Madrid made a statement backing their player and threatening legal action against anyone racially abusing the 22-year-old.

"Real Madrid would like to express its affection and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who regards football as an attitude towards life through joy, respect and sportsmanship," Los Blancos said.

"Football is the most global sport there is and should be a model of values and coexistence.

"The club has directed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks towards our players."