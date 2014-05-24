Real Madrid have to win for fans, says Ramos

The Spanish giants face city rivals and La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, aiming to snap their 'La Decima' curse.

Real have not tasted European glory since Zinedine Zidane inspired the club to a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final - a record ninth title.

Fans of Real have been desperate for an elusive 10th crown, but they have endured 11 seasons without a finals appearance.

And the Spain international, who chose not to reflect on Real's most recent achievements to predict the outcome of the final, does think the club's experience in blockbuster games may prove telling in Lisbon as they look to end the drought for their fans.

"We shouldn't talk about pressure or obsession either," Ramos told reporters.

"I think it is more the hopes we have to be able to win the Champions League and to be able to share it with the fans who have not enjoyed it for many years.

"They have special affection for all that being European champion means.

"It is something new for us of course and that is why we have to win on the 24th, but it is not going to be easy. We know we are up against a great rival."

Ramos also took time to praise head coach Carlo Ancelotti, lauding his relationship with the team which he believes raises self-esteem and confidence within the squad.

Ancelotti has enjoyed great success in Europe, winning four Champions League titles as a player and a coach with Milan.

"I think that as well as being the boss and the leader and the captain of the ship, I think that he is a friend and understands us all footballers perfectly," the 28-year-old said.

"He has also been a footballer and he gets into the role and knows what we need at every moment. I think that makes our job a lot easier, it raises your self-esteem and self-confidence.

"In that sense, I think it is one of the fruits of this great season that Real Madrid has had. We were Copa del Rey champions against Barcelona and we are in the Champions League final."