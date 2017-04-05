Real Madrid heading into Atletico derby with good dynamic - Nacho

Real Madrid have a positive dynamic as they prepare to face local rivals Atletico Madrid in a potentially decisive LaLiga clash, defender Nacho believes.

Madrid won 4-2 at Leganes on Wednesday to remain two points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table, with Alvaro Morata scoring a hat-trick for Zinedine Zidane's much-changed side.

Next up for Madrid is a derby against Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu before a Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich and Nacho said the Spanish capital club are in good shape ahead of the challenges to come.

"We started as we had spoken about: very strong," he told Movistar. "Putting ourselves ahead with a quick goal was very important and made us a lot calmer.

"We relaxed a little bit at 3-0. The second half was calmer and we managed to handle it better. We couldn't keep a clean sheet, which was something we were looking for, but we leave with three points.

"We come to the derby on a good dynamic. We're very strong psychologically. It's a derby, everyone wants to win it, but I believe that we're coming into it in exceptional condition."

Lucas Vazquez agreed with his team-mate and hailed the performance of Morata, who became the first Spaniard to score a treble for Madrid since Raul in 2009.

"Rotations are the essence of this squad," the attacker told Movistar. "We've gone through the whole season like this. Whoever goes out goes looking for victory.

"We come into the derby looking good, with a lot of confidence after these two victories following the international break. We're very keen to get a win for our fans.

"The first half-hour was fantastic. They scored from two isolated moments. After the break, we came out very strong.

"Morata trains to the maximum. He's at the club of his dreams and every time he goes out there he shows what he is. We're delighted to have him."