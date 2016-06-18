Real Madrid interested in Barca-target Lemos

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be set for an off-season battle after both enquired about the availability of Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos, according to club technical secretary Luis Helguera.

The uncapped 20-year-old Uruguayan defender has impressed in his 10 La Liga appearances since arriving at the club from Rubin Kazan on loan.

The move was made permanent only recently, with Las Palmas acquiring the defender for €2.5million.

But that could prove a smart acquisition, with the club reportedly fixing the defender's contract with a €30m release clause, meaning the deal be a lucrative one for the club.

"Real Madrid have asked us about Lemos," Helguera told Onda Cero.

"The reality is that a lot of clubs have [asked about him], but there's a difference between asking and making an offer.

"Barcelona have made an offer, after that, Real Madrid, as well as other clubs, have asked about him.

"But, as I said, asking and making an offer are different things - they don't have anything to do with each other."