Real Madrid looking to sign ‘the new Kaka’ from Sao Paulo

Real Madrid have spent the last few years cultivating strong relationships with leading Brazilian clubs through the work of Juni, one of the region’s top scouts.

So far he has succeeded in bringing three of the country’s brightest prospects to the club in quick succession, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier all arriving at the Bernabeu on his recommendation.

According to AS, Juni’s latest suggestion is 21-year-old playmaker Igor Gomes, who came through the Sao Paulo youth system to make his debut in 2018.

A tall yet slight playmaker, with excellent touch and technical ability, Gomes has often been compared to Kaka, including by the man himself.

Both started their careers at Sao Paulo, but it remains to be seen whether Gomes will follow in Kaka’s footsteps by going to Real Madrid.

Although Kaka’s career peaked during his six-year spell at AC Milan, where he won the Serie title and the Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti, as well as the Ballon d’Or, he moved to Madrid for £56million in 2009.

Gomes has a £44million release clause in his Sao Paulo contract and interest from several European clubs, including Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax.

The competition for young players from South America continues to be fierce, and they are often spirited away soon after breaking into the first team. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier are prime examples, having all joined Real while still teenagers.

Gomes was a relatively bloomer, in contrast. The Brazilian youth international, who has yet to play for the senior team, is under contract until 2023.

