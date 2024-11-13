Real Madrid midfielder dubbed 'the next Xabi Alonso' forced to retire due to rare infection

Real Madrid youngster Marc Cucalon has been forced to retire aged just 19, with the midfielder prioritising his health and wellbeing over his pursuit of becoming a professional footballer.

During a 6-0 win against Celtic in the UEFA Youth League on September 6, 2022, Cucalon suffered a serious knee injury. Having torn his ACL, Real Madrid decided the best course of action Cucalon could take was to have surgery on the injury.

Bacteria infected his knee during the surgery, however, causing a rare infection in his knee as a result. He hasn't been able to play football since.

The game in which Cucalon suffered his injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Cucalon has been forced to retire from football before his career had barely even started.

"I didn't know how to start this letter," Cucalon wrote on Instagram. "So I'll do it by saying THANK YOU to everyone. From the heart. For all the support you have given me during this time. I arrived at the Real Madrid academy in the summer of 2016 as a kid full of dreams and I was very, very happy.

A post shared by Marc Cucalón Pina (@marc_cucalon6) A photo posted by on

"My life changed completely on September 6, 2022, when I was seriously injured. After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say GOODBYE to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of. For these past two years I have struggled physically and mentally, and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover.

"Don't get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all. After all, I think I have been truly privileged to have been part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream. I’ve learned and matured as a person and as a player. I carry with me for the rest of my life the values that have been instilled in me and, of course, football has taught me in every triumph and in every defeat: you always have to overcome and keep fighting to overcome obstacles. Those lessons will be part of my life forever."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cucalon joined La Fabrica, Real Madrid's academy, as an 11-year-old in 2016. His displays from central midfield earned him comparisons with former Los Blancos star Xabi Alonso.

Though Cucalon didn't manage to fulfil his dream of playing for the Real Madrid first team, he still enjoyed some great moments at the club and even captained the U19 team in what proved to be his final game for Real Madrid two years ago.