Real Madrid must decide Jese future, says agent

Real Madrid must be clear with their plans for attacker Jese Rodriguez, the player's agent has said.

The 22-year-old has found first-team opportunities difficult to come by under Rafael Benitez this season and has been linked with a move in January, with Inter reportedly keen on his signature.

Agent Gines Carvajal admitted his client is becoming increasingly frustrated and called on Real to give him more chances in the side or permit the player to leave.

"He has to play more, playing more helps to raise the morale of the players. It's very complicated and so the club will have to make a decision," he told Radio Marca.

"He's good, he's training well, he's strong, but when he doesn't play... we see that others are uncomfortable when they don't play. He has to seize the opportunity when they give it to him."

Carvajal also offered an update on the future of Manchester United outcast Victor Valdes, saying he expects the former Barcelona man to avoid returning to La Liga when he moves on, as expected, in the next transfer window.

"He'll prove himself, no matter where he goes. It's obvious he has to go and we're trying to make it so he is happy and feels comfortable," he added.

"He won't go to Spain – that's my personal opinion – unless he says otherwise."