Have Real Madrid decided which PSG star they want to be the next Bernabeu ‘galactico’?

French world-beater Kylian Mbappe will be Real Madrid’s chief target this summer, as Los Blancos look to rebuild under returned coach Zinedine Zidane.

Following a third-successive Champions League title last summer, both manager Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Santiago Bernabeu. It has been a tough season for Madrid since then: third in La Liga, losing to Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey, and dumped out in astonishing fashion by Ajax.

With two managers sacked and Zidane returning to rebuild the squad, there is now pressure to bring in a big name signing this summer to signal Real Madrid’s resurgence as a major force.

Both Mbappe and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar have been consistently linked with a move to Madrid over the past couple of years – but now it seems Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided which will be the name to return glory to the Spanish capital.

Reports in AS suggest that Mbappe will be the priority for Madrid this summer. However, they could face a hefty price: PSG paid €145 million for Mbappe two years ago and are unlikely to let the World Cup winner go on the cheap.

The Parisians are unlikely to be short of firing power next season, though – they are set to take part in a bidding war with Manchester United for the services of England star Jadon Sancho this summer.

