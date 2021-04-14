Real Madrid send Liverpool packing in UCL

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League semi-finals after with a 3-1 aggregate win over Liverpool following their goalless draw at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds nearly got off to the perfect start after Sadio Mane's touch took a slight deflection but fell kindly for Mohammed Salah inside the box before firing his effort straight into the hands of Thibaut Courtois.

James Milner had a chance to hand Liverpool the lead in the 11th minute after took a touch before attempting to bend the ball into the top corner from 25 yards, but Courtois leapt to his left to push the ball away to safety.

The Spaniards should've further extended their aggregate score in the 20th minute as Karim Benzema twisted and turned his way into the penalty area before poking the ball goalwards. It took a touch off a Liverpool defender and trickled towards the bottom corner, but luckily for the hosts, it rebounded off the foot of the post.

Liverpool continued to press forward and almost took the lead through Salah and Wijnaldum, but the forward and midfielder failed to find the target as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Jurgen Klopp's side showed their intent early in the second half and forced Courtois into making an important block to deny Firmino's effort from a tight angle.

Firmino had another chance to redeem his earlier miss in the 57th minute when he unleashed a strike from 25 yards out, but the forward's effort sailed over Courtois crossbar.

Liverpool nearly found the back of the net in the 70th minute but Diago Jota could only hit the side netting with his effort from a tight angle.

Real should have put the game to bed in the 81st minute but Benzema guided his header just over the crossbar after latching on to a cross from Mendy.

Liverpool were unable to produce a comeback and were eliminated from the competition, while Madrid secured their progress to the next round.