Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch
He enjoyed a long and distinguished career with Real Madrid and Pepe will hope for further honours at Besiktas.
Turkish champions Besiktas are set to sign Pepe following the end of the defender's trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.
The Portugal star appears primed to complete a switch after Besiktas tweeted a picture of him in a club shirt and declared that negotiations with the 34-year-old had begun.
Besiktas could secure the services of a player with three Champions League winners' medals, while Pepe also earned a hat-trick of LaLiga titles during a decade of success at the Santiago Bernabeu, and had been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
But Pepe also courted controversy in the famous white strip, with his combative style and occasional theatrics drawing criticism.
Beşiktaş start transfer negotiations with Pepe!July 4, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.