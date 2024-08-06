Real Madrid star Endrick names surprise Manchester United legend as his footballing hero

Real Madrid star Endrick was recently asked to name his footballing icons.

The talented 18-year-old joined the La Liga champions from Palmeiras earlier this summer and is already being touted as the next generational star from Brazil. Having already made his international debut, Endrick scored at Wembley Stadium back in March, as Selecao beat England 1-0 in an international friendly.

With excitement high in the media, the forward was quizzed on who he idolised as a young footballer growing up in Brasilia. He gave the names of two sporting icons who helped inspire him, with one name surprising most.

WATCH | Why Man City DOMINATED Real Madrid (But Couldn't Win)

“Cristiano and Bobby Charlton," answered the 18-year-old in a shock to most supporters around the world. The latter was of course at the peak of his powers some 60 years ago, most notably helping England to World Cup glory back in 1966.

Charlton is also still idolised at Manchester United with the 'Trinity Statue' outside Old Trafford featuring himself, George Best and Denis Law as three of the club's most famous names to have donned the red shirt.

Sir Bob is an unusual pick from a Brazilian teenager (Image credit: Getty)

It is also not the first time Endrick has name-dropped the famous Three Lions star, doing so after his aforementioned winning strike for Brazil during the international friendly with Gareth Southgate's side earlier this year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“A guy who is an idol here [at Wembley Stadium] is also Bobby Charlton,” said Endrick. “Playing in the stadium that Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted. These are very important memories for me.”

The Brazilian wonderkid made his debut for Real Madrid recently in a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan and is expected to feature sporadically for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit this season.

More Endrick stories

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has clear plan for star-studded attack next season - but it doesn't include £60m man



The next big football rivalry after Messi vs Ronaldo is clear - and it's NOT Mbappe vs Haaland



Brazil starlet Endrick's barely believable stat in Copa America exit to Uruguay