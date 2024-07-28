Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has clear plan for star-studded attack next season - but it doesn't include £60m man

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appears to have set his plans for next season's star-studded attacking line up at the Bernabeu, leaving out one of the most talked-about talents in world football.

The reigning European Champions head into the new campaign fresh off the back of a La Liga and Champions League double, later adding Kylian Mbappe to their ranks following the expiration of his contract at PSG.

With Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. all frontrunners for this year's Ballon d'Or award, Los Blancos boast arguably the most exciting front line in the world.

Mbappe finally put pen to paper on a move to Madrid this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid overlooking exciting youngster?

Ancelotti outlined his plans for the upcoming season when speaking on the Obi One Podcast, hosted by former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel.

"I see Mbappe playing up front," the Italian coach began. "The front, the attack, is quite wide - the pitch is 68 metres. We have to cover these 68 metres with the players in front.

"If I ask you where Vinicius played last season, it's difficult to say. He didn't [always] play as a left winger, he moved.

Vinicius Jr once again excelled for Real Madrid last season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: "The important key to the attacking players is the mobility of the players. Sometimes they can play on the left, sometimes down the middle.

"Bellingham sometimes played on the left, sometimes in the middle, sometimes went to the right. Rodrygo started most of the game on the right, sometimes I saw him playing on the left. So it's important, the mobility.

"I want to give them freedom. They have to be able to manage the situation of the game. We played one game against City with both Vinicius and Rodrygo on the left, because we thought we could take advantage. We are not so worried where Mbappe will play. I think it's true, it's important about the mobility up front."

Endrick joins Real Madrid this summer (Image credit: New Balance)

However, fans were quick to point out that Ancelotti failed to even mention the incoming Endrick, who has taken the world by storm since his £60 million move from Palmeiras was agreed in 2022.

The young forward has already made his senior debut for Brazil, featuring in their run to the Copa America quarter-finals alongside Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Still just 18-years old, time is on Endrick's side to break into the first team at the Bernabeu, however, it remains to be seen exactly how far he is utilised in the early days of his Real Madrid career.

